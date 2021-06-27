$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.01. Yamana Gold posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AUY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AUY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.31. 7,124,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,571,526. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.13%.

Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

