-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). ChromaDex posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 35.92%.

CDXC has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $622.24 million, a P/E ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.52. ChromaDex has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $23.66.

In other ChromaDex news, CEO Robert N. Fried purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,030.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter worth $38,587,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,172,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,630,000 after purchasing an additional 275,467 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,083,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 179,701 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 847.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 812,958 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 79,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

