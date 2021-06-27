$0.09 EPS Expected for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) will announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. First Majestic Silver reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 190%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $100.52 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 4.58%.

AG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on First Majestic Silver from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. First Majestic Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

AG stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.76. 4,096,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,603,175. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.73.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.0045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 438,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 181,329 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 39,131 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

