$0.09 EPS Expected for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) will announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. First Majestic Silver reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 190%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $100.52 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 4.58%.

AG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on First Majestic Silver from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. First Majestic Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

AG stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.76. 4,096,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,603,175. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.73.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.0045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 438,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 181,329 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 39,131 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Earnings History and Estimates for First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

