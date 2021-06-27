$0.13 EPS Expected for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.11. ADTRAN posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 225%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ADTRAN.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.20 million. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 2.55%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

ADTN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.79 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.50. ADTRAN has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $22.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is presently 225.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,222,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,142,000 after purchasing an additional 508,871 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,894,000 after purchasing an additional 197,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,158,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,872 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,399,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after buying an additional 306,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 998,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after buying an additional 171,780 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADTRAN (ADTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.