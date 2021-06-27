$0.15 EPS Expected for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. DMC Global reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 151.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $2.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DMC Global.

Get DMC Global alerts:

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 million. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in DMC Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DMC Global by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,171,000 after acquiring an additional 164,253 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in DMC Global by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in DMC Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in DMC Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.90. 761,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,838. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.12. DMC Global has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.22.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DMC Global (BOOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.