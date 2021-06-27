$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) to report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.19. Orthofix Medical reported earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Orthofix Medical.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.40 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $41.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.18. Orthofix Medical has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.83 million, a PE ratio of -27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFIX. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 4,235.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 871,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,100,000 after purchasing an additional 851,235 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,155,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,145 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,371,000 after purchasing an additional 172,290 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 42.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 573,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,869,000 after purchasing an additional 171,618 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 196.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,501 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 126,839 shares during the period.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orthofix Medical (OFIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.