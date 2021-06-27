-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.23). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 32.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,442,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,685. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $31.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.47.

Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

