$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Casella Waste Systems reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 17.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $63.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,930. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $49.14 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.66.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 187.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

