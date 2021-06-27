-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) to post ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.23). Alteryx reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,350%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AYX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.23.

Shares of NYSE AYX traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $89.41. 1,229,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,999. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -117.64 and a beta of 0.72. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.56.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $108,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $641,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,354 shares of company stock worth $2,606,935 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter worth $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1,009.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 49.7% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

