$0.26 EPS Expected for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. Veeco Instruments posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on VECO. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 19.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 34.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 171,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 43,993 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 136.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 72,670 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth $33,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VECO stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.86. The company had a trading volume of 439,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,836. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.15. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -216.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

