$0.28 EPS Expected for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Calix posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.46 million. The company’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CALX shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

In other Calix news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Calix by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,072,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $175,814,000 after acquiring an additional 207,294 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Calix by 14.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,977,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $103,210,000 after acquiring an additional 383,210 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Calix by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,969,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,373,000 after acquiring an additional 262,318 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Calix by 185.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,345,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Calix during the first quarter worth approximately $70,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CALX traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,602. Calix has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $48.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.31.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

