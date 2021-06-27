$0.41 EPS Expected for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Griffon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Griffon posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Griffon will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $634.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.83 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 3.49%.

GFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Griffon during the first quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 59.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,534. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.56. Griffon has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $29.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

