$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. Granite Construction posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 528.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Granite Construction.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $945.57 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson raised Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $42.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.61. Granite Construction has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $44.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Granite Construction (GVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.