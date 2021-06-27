$0.44 EPS Expected for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) to report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.51. Thomson Reuters also posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth about $179,560,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $143,020,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,600 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,849,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 338.3% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,890,000 after acquiring an additional 771,842 shares in the last quarter. 22.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.27. 138,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,600. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $66.58 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.89. The stock has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

