$0.46 EPS Expected for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. First Community reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. First Community had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 8.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of First Community by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Community by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of First Community by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Community by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCCO opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $151.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.45. First Community has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

