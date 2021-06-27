-$0.48 EPS Expected for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) will report ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Relay Therapeutics reported earnings of ($6.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Relay Therapeutics.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RLAY. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

NASDAQ:RLAY traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,418,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,246. Relay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.35.

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 56,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $1,822,644.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,518.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,812. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ratan Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $967,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,892,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relay Therapeutics (RLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.