-$0.51 EPS Expected for Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) to announce ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is ($0.49). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.97). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.75) to ($1.99). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Prelude Therapeutics.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRLD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Shares of PRLD stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.90. The stock had a trading volume of 424,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,382. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $95.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.73.

In related news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $486,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $772,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,826 shares of company stock worth $3,324,858. 77.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 920.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,587,000 after buying an additional 574,683 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $515,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $615,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,216,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

