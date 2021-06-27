$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.91. Lakeland Financial posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $63.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $77.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

