0Chain Price Hits $0.31 on Exchanges (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 37.2% against the US dollar. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $15.02 million and approximately $312,848.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

0Chain Coin Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

