0x Price Reaches $0.64 on Exchanges (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One 0x coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001851 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 0x has a market capitalization of $538.13 million and $38.94 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 0x has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

0x Coin Profile

0x is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,323,731 coins. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0x is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

0x Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

