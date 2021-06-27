$1.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to post sales of $1.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $987.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Paychex reported sales of $932.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Paychex.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 19.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $105.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.01. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.89. Paychex has a 52-week low of $69.96 and a 52-week high of $106.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paychex (PAYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.