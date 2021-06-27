$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $0.90. ExlService reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.13 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

In other news, COO Pavan Bagai sold 19,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,779,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,161.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $86,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,644.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,415 shares of company stock worth $5,086,880. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ExlService by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $106.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.26. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. ExlService has a twelve month low of $57.88 and a twelve month high of $108.07.

ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

