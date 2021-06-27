$1.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to report earnings per share of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $1.10. Sonic Automotive reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on SAH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Sonic Automotive stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.82. 698,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,439. Sonic Automotive has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 32,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,627,350.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 858,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,907,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 9,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $456,346.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,926 in the last ninety days. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2,190.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 522.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

