$1.22 EPS Expected for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will announce $1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. Ameris Bancorp reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of ABCB stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.02. The company had a trading volume of 821,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,139. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,239,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,822,000 after buying an additional 169,119 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 14,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

