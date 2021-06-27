$1.36 EPS Expected for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to post earnings per share of $1.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. Koppers posted earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Koppers.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point raised their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

NYSE KOP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.86. 592,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,879. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.75. Koppers has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $676.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,582.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. 6.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Koppers by 5,131.4% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 788,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,400,000 after buying an additional 773,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Koppers by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,581,000 after buying an additional 204,108 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Koppers by 394.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 181,548 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Koppers by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 724,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,583,000 after buying an additional 112,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Koppers by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,362,000 after purchasing an additional 94,463 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koppers (KOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.