108,000 Shares in Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 108,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.29% of Tribune Publishing at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,837,000 after buying an additional 181,963 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 897,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,289,000 after buying an additional 27,812 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Tribune Publishing during the 1st quarter valued at $2,961,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Tribune Publishing during the 1st quarter valued at $2,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPCO opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.32. The firm has a market cap of $636.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.35. Tribune Publishing has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $18.54.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tribune Publishing had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $173.55 million for the quarter.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mail. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

