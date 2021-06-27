113,724 Shares in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 113,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,223,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 36.5% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,222,846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $109,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 21.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 870,128 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,554,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,705,000. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $39.40 on Friday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $39.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 3.31.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.61%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLR. Barclays downgraded Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

