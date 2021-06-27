12,490 Shares in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 1,527.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 365.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

OIH stock opened at $229.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.14. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 1-year low of $87.48 and a 1-year high of $248.09.

