13,978 Shares in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,978 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in ManTech International by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

In other ManTech International news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $251,188.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,096.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $645,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,522.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,375 shares of company stock worth $1,241,914 in the last ninety days. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ManTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. ManTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Shares of ManTech International stock opened at $89.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.72. ManTech International Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.42.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

ManTech International Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

