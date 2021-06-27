$141.93 Million in Sales Expected for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will post sales of $141.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $145.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.09 million. 3D Systems posted sales of $112.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year sales of $586.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $580.12 million to $595.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $624.29 million, with estimates ranging from $612.46 million to $630.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 3D Systems.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DDD shares. B. Riley increased their target price on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.71 per share, with a total value of $101,311.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 547,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,524,647.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,573 shares of company stock valued at $718,747 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,542,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,529 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,731 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,443 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DDD opened at $39.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.27. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -53.11 and a beta of 1.14.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3D Systems (DDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.