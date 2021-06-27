$147.10 Million in Sales Expected for Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) will announce $147.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Datto’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.20 million and the lowest is $147.00 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Datto will report full year sales of $597.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $597.00 million to $598.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $687.12 million, with estimates ranging from $676.50 million to $695.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Datto.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Datto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

In related news, CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 5,059 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $137,958.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 155,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,228,458.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 1,500 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $40,560.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,051 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,915.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Datto during the fourth quarter valued at $3,071,348,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Datto during the fourth quarter worth about $65,029,000. Greenvale Capital LLP bought a new stake in Datto during the first quarter worth about $49,480,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Datto by 43.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,635,000 after purchasing an additional 590,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Datto by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,712,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,231,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSP opened at $28.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.96. Datto has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $33.46.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

