$150.39 Million in Sales Expected for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) will post $150.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $148.70 million and the highest is $152.32 million. QTS Realty Trust posted sales of $131.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $612.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $609.01 million to $622.05 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $694.70 million, with estimates ranging from $676.70 million to $719.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%.

QTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.25.

Shares of QTS opened at $77.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.46 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $78.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 70.42%.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $73,777.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,206,579.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,208,847.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTS. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

