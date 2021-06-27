$18.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report $18.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.48 billion and the lowest is $17.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported sales of $16.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year sales of $72.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.18 billion to $75.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $75.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.55 billion to $81.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $61.46 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

