-$2.41 EPS Expected for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) will announce earnings per share of ($2.41) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.55). Mirati Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.89) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($10.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.25) to ($8.94). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($10.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.70) to ($7.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRTX shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.92.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $164.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.83. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $110.17 and a one year high of $249.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,268,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $398,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,035. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

