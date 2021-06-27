2,134,640 Shares in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,130,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of Baker Hughes as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 137,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $209,140,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 371.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 108,308 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $4,430,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BKR opened at $23.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.66. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.58 and a beta of 1.77. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,704,258 shares of company stock worth $971,551,814 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BKR. COKER & PALMER upgraded Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Barclays upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

