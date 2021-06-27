218,339 Shares in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 218,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SID. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

SID opened at $8.72 on Friday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.19. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.1228 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.