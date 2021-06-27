21,945 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,945 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,000. Expedia Group accounts for 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,603,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,689 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 437.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,299,506 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $223,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,595 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $106,210,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 70.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,319,515 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $227,081,000 after acquiring an additional 546,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,270 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,625,549,000 after acquiring an additional 536,478 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,931 shares of company stock worth $20,699,263 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock opened at $170.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.76. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.75 and a 52-week high of $187.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.83) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.83.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.