23,000 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Bought by Permit Capital LLC

Permit Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,000. Expedia Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Permit Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,619 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 228.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 605,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $104,274,000 after acquiring an additional 421,251 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 26.2% during the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 59,296 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $9,164,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,931 shares of company stock valued at $20,699,263. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $170.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.76. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.75 and a 52-week high of $187.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.83.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

