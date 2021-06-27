24,811 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Bought by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,589.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 505,282 shares of company stock worth $40,225,833. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.62. 27,804,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,902,072. The company has a market capitalization of $104.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.74.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.