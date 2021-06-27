253,100 Shares in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Bought by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 253,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,241,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.06% of The Western Union at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in The Western Union by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Western Union by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.
The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 50.27%.
In other The Western Union news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,265.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.
The Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.
