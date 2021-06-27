25,870 Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.89.

In other news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $95.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.54. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.95 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

