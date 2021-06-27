$26.86 Million in Sales Expected for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will report $26.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.94 million to $31.67 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics reported sales of $33.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year sales of $128.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.79 million to $172.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $215.20 million, with estimates ranging from $166.68 million to $284.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 357.73% and a negative net margin of 177.34%. The business had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KPTI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, EVP Jatin Shah purchased 23,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $199,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen G. Bohlin acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $31,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,475,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,713,000 after purchasing an additional 305,310 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $953,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 80,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KPTI stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.28. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $20.25.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

