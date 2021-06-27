28,051 Shares in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,051 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Scientific Games by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,763,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,521,000 after buying an additional 387,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Scientific Games by 939.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,873,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,041 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,278,000. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Scientific Games by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,491,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $76.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.70. Scientific Games Co. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $79.98. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 2.12.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SGMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Union Gaming Research upped their price target on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.