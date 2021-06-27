$29.74 Million in Sales Expected for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will report $29.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.81 million. Mitek Systems reported sales of $25.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year sales of $119.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.98 million to $120.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $137.30 million, with estimates ranging from $136.60 million to $138.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.97 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 16.52%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MITK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.59 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.06. Mitek Systems has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $19.88.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $219,444.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,243,000 after buying an additional 829,746 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 97.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,937,000 after buying an additional 350,054 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $4,854,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,946,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 1,079.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 181,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

