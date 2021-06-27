2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.32 Million

Brokerages expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to announce $233.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for 2U’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $228.24 million to $242.50 million. 2U reported sales of $182.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full year sales of $943.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $939.70 million to $947.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover 2U.

Get 2U alerts:

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 24.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.10.

2U stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 0.98. 2U has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $59.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in 2U by 79.8% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,239,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,968 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC raised its position in shares of 2U by 331.6% in the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,599 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of 2U by 4,416.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 89,698 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter worth about $6,787,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of 2U by 50.7% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 24,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the period.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 2U (TWOU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.