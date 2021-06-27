$312.05 Million in Sales Expected for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will announce sales of $312.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $339.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $293.20 million. Comstock Resources reported sales of $179.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Comstock Resources.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $340.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 23.50%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $6.95.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Story: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.