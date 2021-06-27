$342.33 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) will post sales of $342.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $343.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $340.76 million. U.S. Concrete posted sales of $322.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Concrete.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on USCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist raised their price target on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

In other news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $28,842.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,237 shares in the company, valued at $765,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,674 shares in the company, valued at $782,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,099 shares of company stock worth $132,798 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USCR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,475,000 after purchasing an additional 137,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Concrete by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USCR stock opened at $73.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 1.35. U.S. Concrete has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $78.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.75.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

