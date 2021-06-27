$344.17 Million in Sales Expected for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) to announce $344.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $347.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $338.50 million. Infinera reported sales of $331.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.

INFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $10.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.19. Infinera has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $11.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

In other Infinera news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $142,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $1,746,347.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 188,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,729. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,372,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,371,000 after buying an additional 3,360,417 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,236,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,400,000 after buying an additional 1,674,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,067,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,541,000 after buying an additional 316,115 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,240,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,571,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,462,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

