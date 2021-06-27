$35.55 Million in Sales Expected for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will announce $35.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.40 million and the lowest is $10.00 million. MacroGenics posted sales of $20.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year sales of $165.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.40 million to $216.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $134.76 million, with estimates ranging from $61.20 million to $208.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.16 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGNX. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

MGNX opened at $27.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.02. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $36.48.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,100,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,244,578.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MacroGenics by 17.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after buying an additional 34,992 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in MacroGenics by 45.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in MacroGenics by 79.8% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 666,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,218,000 after buying an additional 295,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in MacroGenics by 12.8% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,933,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,135,000 after buying an additional 558,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

