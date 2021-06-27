$372.51 Million in Sales Expected for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to announce $372.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $375.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $367.97 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported sales of $406.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

MDRX has been the subject of several research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $18.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.02. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $18.97.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $2,119,200.00. Also, Director Michael Klayko sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $504,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,615.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 322,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,288. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,580,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,211,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,629,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 47.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,939,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,136,000 after purchasing an additional 941,148 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $907,000.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

